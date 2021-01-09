Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Rk Karkey
@iamjhaubhadur
Download free
Share
Info
World Peace Pagoda, Pokhara, Nepal
Published on
January 9, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Creatures
129 photos
· Curated by Lucas Myers
creature
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Vintage
206 photos
· Curated by Lune de Papier
Vintage Backgrounds
Car Images & Pictures
vehicle
Collection #189: Jason Fried
7 photos
· Curated by Jason Fried
human
People Images & Pictures
calm
Related tags
Nature Images
outdoors
HD Sky Wallpapers
sunrise
world peace pagoda
pokhara
nepal
dawn
red sky
dusk
Sunset Images & Pictures
Sun Images & Pictures
building
architecture
HD Grey Wallpapers
horizon
Public domain images