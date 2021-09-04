Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Florin Hatmanu
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bucharest, Romania
Published
on
September 4, 2021
Canon EOS 50D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Lotus seed head surrounded by leaves.
Related tags
bucharest
romania
Flower Images
Nature Images
lotus
plant
blossom
araceae
anthurium
Leaf Backgrounds
Free pictures
Related collections
Collection #72: Kirby Ferguson
9 photos
· Curated by Kirby Ferguson
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Wallpapers
Psalms Workbook
40 photos
· Curated by Erin Nausin
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD White Wallpapers
HD Black Wallpapers
Night Lights
196 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
night light
Light Backgrounds
night