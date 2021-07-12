Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Chester Xiao
@darklammur
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 12, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7RM4
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
bud
blossom
Flower Images
sprout
Leaf Backgrounds
pond lily
lily
Backgrounds
Related collections
Fruits and Veggies
110 photos
· Curated by Joana Areosa
veggy
Fruits Images & Pictures
vegetable
Textures
1,699 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Personable Pets
260 photos
· Curated by Bob Applegate
pet
Animals Images & Pictures
Dog Images & Pictures