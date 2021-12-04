Go to Ayadi Ghaith's profile
@ayadighaith
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
St. Peter's Basilica, Piazza San Pietro, Vatican City
Published on SONY, ILCE-7M2
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

st. peter's basilica
piazza san pietro
vatican city
Brown Backgrounds
building
architecture
apse
altar
church
Public domain images

Related collections

People
124 photos · Curated by Joshua Earle
People Images & Pictures
human
portrait
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking