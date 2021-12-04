Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ayadi Ghaith
@ayadighaith
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
St. Peter's Basilica, Piazza San Pietro, Vatican City
Published
on
December 4, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
st. peter's basilica
piazza san pietro
vatican city
Brown Backgrounds
building
architecture
apse
altar
church
Public domain images
Related collections
People
124 photos · Curated by Joshua Earle
People Images & Pictures
human
portrait
Collection #41: Crew
9 photos · Curated by Crew
People Images & Pictures
building
morning
Collection #32: Crew
10 photos · Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
HD Green Wallpapers