Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Trikkia
@trikkia
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 3, 2021
Google, Pixel 3a
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
statue
justice
marmo
sculpture
HD Art Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
monument
ornament
gargoyle
Public domain images
Related collections
Collection #6: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
Cloud Pictures & Images
building
usa
Aerial
356 photos
· Curated by Farouk Mechedal
aerial
aerial view
HD Wallpapers
Children
366 photos
· Curated by Heather Dou
child
HD Kids Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures