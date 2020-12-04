Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Bach Tran
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
December 4, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Curved architecture
139 photos
· Curated by Viktor Forgacs
architecture
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
Snowy Mountains
56 photos
· Curated by Hitsch Meyer
snowy
Mountain Images & Pictures
outdoor
Collection #112: Scott Harrison
8 photos
· Curated by Scott Harrison
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
rock
Related tags
clothing
apparel
robe
evening dress
fashion
gown
sleeve
human
People Images & Pictures
long sleeve
female
Women Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Public domain images