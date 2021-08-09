Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 10, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Rotorua, New Zealand
Related tags
architecture
HD City Wallpapers
rotorua
village
new zealand
sunny
blue sky
tower
building
clock tower
urban
town
spire
steeple
downtown
HD Blue Wallpapers
neighborhood
road
church
bell tower
Creative Commons images
Related collections
journey
130 photos
· Curated by Sylvia Bradford
journey
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Feathered & Furred
324 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
wildlife
Pastel + Sparkle
90 photos
· Curated by Melanie Lea
HD Pastel Wallpapers
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images