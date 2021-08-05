Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Irish83
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
1 month
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
lily
Flower Images
white flower
pond
Nature Images
free photos
lotus
waterlily
bloom
aquatic plant
HD Water Wallpapers
botany
blossom
pond lily
petal
Backgrounds
Related collections
Animals
778 photos
· Curated by Wilfried Santer
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #6: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
Cloud Pictures & Images
building
usa
Workspace
13 photos
· Curated by Carolyne Stanley
workspace
office
work