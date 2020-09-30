Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Raychel Sanner
@raychelsnr
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
September 30, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A wind turbine set against a stormy Oklahoma sky.
Related collections
Green Power
50 photos
· Curated by Hunter Wilson
power
HD Green Wallpapers
energy
HD Creative Decks
137 photos
· Curated by Chris Zahos
road
outdoor
human
Provision
74 photos
· Curated by Nathan Procknow
provision
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
Related tags
machine
engine
motor
wind turbine
turbine
symbol
HD Cross Wallpapers
weather
windmill
wind power
storm
oklahoma
green energy
stormy sky
HD Sky Wallpapers
stormy
bad weather
sunset colors
Nature Images
Free images