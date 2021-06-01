Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Vladimir Dementyev
@palkan
Download free
Share
Info
Kaliningrad, Kaliningrad Oblast, Russia
Published on
June 1, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
KGD
Related tags
kaliningrad
kaliningrad oblast
russia
building
architecture
utility pole
city landscape
wires
spire
tower
steeple
People Images & Pictures
human
Backgrounds
Related collections
Inspirational
229 photos
· Curated by Clem Onojeghuo
Inspirational Images
HQ Background Images
Cloud Pictures & Images
Imaginarium
87 photos
· Curated by Stacey Corrin
imaginarium
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
Big Screens
387 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
HD Screen Wallpapers
HD iPhone Wallpapers
HD Phone Wallpapers