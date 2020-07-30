Go to Vuppu Akanksh's profile
@akanksh_ak
Download free
black and white butterfly on green leaf plant
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

Sustainability
Hyderabad, Telangana, India
Published on Xiaomi, Mi A2
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Butterfly just chilling and munching in my small garden 🦋

Related collections

Soleil
103 photos · Curated by MARCO MUSUMECI
soleil
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Architecture
159 photos · Curated by Hussein Horack
architecture
building
HD City Wallpapers
Still Lifes
349 photos · Curated by Cora Geroux
Life Images & Photos
Flower Images
plant
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking