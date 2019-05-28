Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Alejandro Ortiz
@aljandro
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 29, 2019
Canon EOS 70D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
portrait
People Images & Pictures
colombia
barichara
retratos
folclore
50mm
human
People Images & Pictures
plant
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
banana
market
Backgrounds
Related collections
People of the World
129 photos
· Curated by David Frankel
world
People Images & Pictures
human
50 mm
182 photos
· Curated by Moataz Al Makke
human
face
portrait
Portraits
26 photos
· Curated by andrea mendez
portrait
human
face