Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Malin Strandvall
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
February 17, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
sheep
lamb
lamm
får
mammal
Animals Images & Pictures
Brown Backgrounds
pet
Dog Images & Pictures
canine
Free images
Related collections
Mysterious landscapes
183 photos
· Curated by Murielle Hunt
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #148: Kickstarter
10 photos
· Curated by Kickstarter
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Retro Cameras
58 photos
· Curated by Gabriella Clare Marino
retro camera
camera
electronic