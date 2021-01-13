Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Maria Zet
@mar_ziolkowska
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
January 13, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant pot
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Black Wallpapers
Flower Images
blossom
geranium
Backgrounds
Related collections
Made by hand
14 photos
· Curated by Emma Mitchell
hand
craft
tool
Collection #13: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Light Backgrounds
Top 100 Most Downloaded Photos of 2017
79 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
blog