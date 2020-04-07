Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
David Holifield
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Waco, TX, USA
Published on
April 7, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A butterfly in yellow flowers.
Related tags
waco
tx
usa
HD Green Wallpapers
invertebrate
Animals Images & Pictures
insect
Bee Pictures & Images
honey bee
monarch
Butterfly Images
plant
bush
vegetation
photo
Photography
outdoors
Flower Images
blossom
Public domain images
Related collections
The Minimalists Collection
16 photos
· Curated by The Minimalists
HD Minimalist Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD White Wallpapers
Urban Exploration
237 photos
· Curated by Alex Holyoake
urban
building
HD City Wallpapers
One Color
202 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
one
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images