Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Chinmay Joshi
@chinmayj93
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
California, USA
Published on
March 3, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
California Pictures
usa
HD Green Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
sphere
fir
abies
flare
lightbulb
Free stock photos
Related collections
DECO-HOME
94 photos
· Curated by Annaïk ANYOUZO'O BRIGNOL
deco-home
plant
interior
Beasties
121 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
beasty
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
Festive with blank space
96 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Trends
Space Images & Pictures
festive
HD Holiday Wallpapers