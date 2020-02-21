Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Claudio Schwarz
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Published on
February 21, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Blue Wallpapers
HD Teal Wallpapers
home decor
HD Windows Wallpapers
shutter
curtain
hangar
building
lighting
stage
Free images
Related collections
Zürich / Zurich / @roamingzurich
995 photos
· Curated by Claudio Schwarz
zurich
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
nerdeo
162 photos
· Curated by Toby Glass
nerdeo
electronic
camera
UPC: Blue
15 photos
· Curated by Claudio Schwarz
HD Blue Wallpapers
human
text