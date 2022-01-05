Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
alexandros Giannakakis
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kalavrita, Greece
Published
28d
ago
Panasonic, DC-GH5
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
kalavrita
greece
Nature Images
HD Sky Wallpapers
Mountain Images & Pictures
hiking
Tree Images & Pictures
rocks
outdoors
building
countryside
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
hut
rural
fir
abies
shack
weather
Free stock photos
Related collections
In The Hand
28 photos
· Curated by ManiMejia.me
hand
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Just Add Type | Vol. 1°
497 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Light Backgrounds
Make Art
86 photos
· Curated by Katie Ballue-Dommel
Music Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
piano