Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Egor Myznik
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Музей Москвы, Зубовский бульвар, Москва, Россия
Published
on
February 22, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON Df
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Avant-garde sculpture.
Related tags
музей москвы
москва
россия
зубовский бульвар
авангард
sculpture
floor
Texture Backgrounds
20th century
exhibition
museum of moscow
history
design history
heritage
culture
volume
shape
HD Art Wallpapers
скульптура
вхутемас
Backgrounds
Related collections
Food for Thought
104 photos
· Curated by Max Brown
Food Images & Pictures
vegetable
plant
Portrait Mode
358 photos
· Curated by Mihir Sumant
portrait
plant
outdoor
Summer + Tropical
125 photos
· Curated by Nicole Knipes
HD Tropical Wallpapers
Summer Images & Pictures
outdoor