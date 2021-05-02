Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Joanna Lopez
@ournorthwestroots
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Satsop, WA, USA
Published
on
May 2, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Abandoned nuclear power plant in a misty forest.
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
satsop
wa
usa
abandoned building
misty forest
HD Wood Wallpapers
nuclear power plant
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
abies
fir
conifer
pine
building
outdoors
Free images
Related collections
Collection #91: Amit Gupta
8 photos
· Curated by Amit Gupta
HD Wood Wallpapers
outdoor
Tree Images & Pictures
Digital Marketing
83 photos
· Curated by Allison Dupuis
marketing
digital
work
Sky and Space
79 photos
· Curated by Leonie Rixon
Space Images & Pictures
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images