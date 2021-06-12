Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Adam Bartoszewicz
@bartoshevicz
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Białystok, Polska
Published
on
June 12, 2021
SONY, ILCE-6500
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Strawberry Nutella delicious bread!
Related tags
białystok
polska
chocolates
food_photography
food photographer
strawberries
nutella
strawberry cake
bread
breads
food style
Food Backgrounds
love food
delicious food
chocolate cake
foodie
foodies
foodiesfeed
#food photography
food styling
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Nordic
38 photos
· Curated by Adrian Diaconescu
nordic
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Monumental
21 photos
· Curated by Mike Petrucci
monumental
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
Collection #12: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
outdoor