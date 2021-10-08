Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Rebeca Blidaran
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Giroc, Romania
Published
on
October 8, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3400
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
giroc
romania
plant
lavender
Flower Images
blossom
HD Purple Wallpapers
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Food for Thought
103 photos · Curated by Max Brown
Food Images & Pictures
vegetable
plant
Music
85 photos · Curated by Alexey Topolyanskiy
Music Images & Pictures
hand
People Images & Pictures
Feet from above
256 photos · Curated by Mahdi Shakhesi
feet
shoe
leg