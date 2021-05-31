Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Zero
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
June 1, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Mortuary Temple of Hatshepsut, Egypt.
Related collections
Top Down
76 photos
· Curated by Hitsch Meyer
top
outdoor
aerial view
Focus on Red
331 photos
· Curated by Murielle Hunt
HD Red Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
Collection #4: Crew
8 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD White Wallpapers
plant
Flower Images
Related tags
wall
HD Brick Wallpapers
building
bunker
archaeology
architecture
mortuary
pillars
cliff
rocky
blue sky
historic
entrance
valley of the queens
dead
death
scorching
hatshepsut
writing
valley of the kings
Free stock photos