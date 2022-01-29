Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Krittaya S.
@krittaya
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kraft Kafe, Bangkok. Thailand
Published
7d
ago
vivo, 1907
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
High wall with minimal furniture in a cafe.
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
kraft kafe
bangkok. thailand
cafeshop
bangkok thailand
minmal
cafe interior
high walls
chair
furniture
pottery
potted plant
plant
vase
jar
wall
tabletop
planter
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Aerial Photos
680 photos · Curated by Anton Rius
aerial
aerial view
drone
Psalms Workbook
40 photos · Curated by Erin Nausin
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD White Wallpapers
HD Black Wallpapers
Beautiful
80 photos · Curated by Roxie May
Beautiful Pictures & Images
outdoor
HQ Background Images