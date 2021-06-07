Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Sreehari Devadas
@sreeharid1
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Himachal Pradesh, India
Published
3 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
himachal pradesh
india
slope
Nature Images
outdoors
countryside
hill
Mountain Images & Pictures
mountain range
peak
land
Free images
Related collections
Look Up
57 photos
· Curated by Maarten van den Heuvel
building
architecture
HD City Wallpapers
Shopping
54 photos
· Curated by Michele Yamin
shopping
shop
store
Collection #146: Fujifeed
6 photos
· Curated by Fujifeed
Light Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
Sports Images