Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Laura Kessler
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Roy Lake, Nisswa, MN, USA
Published on
June 4, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Fishing off of a dock in Nisswa, MN.
Related tags
roy lake
nisswa
mn
usa
lake
sunet
minnesota
fishing
HD Water Wallpapers
human
People Images & Pictures
waterfront
port
dock
pier
outdoors
Nature Images
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Mountains
105 photos
· Curated by Elke Karin Lugert
Mountain Images & Pictures
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Food
115 photos
· Curated by Sarah Dankhoff
Food Images & Pictures
plant
flora
Arcade
806 photos
· Curated by Leo Ara
arcade
People Images & Pictures
portrait