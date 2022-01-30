Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Richard Sagredo
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8d
ago
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D780
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
People Images & Pictures
human
guitar
leisure activities
musical instrument
lighting
Musician Pictures
guitarist
performer
microphone
electrical device
music band
crowd
Backgrounds
Related collections
Earth is awesome
112 photos · Curated by Luke Chesser
Earth Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
Blurrrr
387 photos · Curated by Tim Mossholder
blurrrr
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
FLOOD
74 photos · Curated by Katie Schwendi
flood
outdoor
sea