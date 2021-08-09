Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Labiba Mashal
@labibam
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bkerzay, Lebanon
Published
on
August 9, 2021
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Nature
Related tags
bkerzay
lebanon
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
tree trunk
vegetation
outdoors
Nature Images
rainforest
land
Free images
Related collections
Collection #8: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
outdoor
HD Blue Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #150: Jeff Sheldon
9 photos
· Curated by Jeff Sheldon
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Architecture
168 photos
· Curated by Prakash Palaniappan
architecture
building
HD Blue Wallpapers