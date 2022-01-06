Go to Ivan Lopatin's profile
@johnnyrgb
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Nikon, D7100
Free to use under the Unsplash License

textured green plant leaves backdrop background

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

plant
Tree Images & Pictures
Leaf Backgrounds
Grass Backgrounds
print
seamless
exotic
HD Floral Wallpapers
HD Design Wallpapers
HD Abstract Wallpapers
illustration
Jungle Backgrounds
leaves
natural
HD Art Wallpapers
backdrop
HQ Background Images
Beautiful Pictures & Images
botanic
botany
Creative Commons images

Related collections

Monotone
55 photos · Curated by Gretchen Seelenbinder
monotone
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD White Wallpapers
SNEAKERS 👟
109 photos · Curated by Andrew Neel
sneaker
shoe
footwear
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking