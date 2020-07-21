Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Karla Tucker
@encausticexposures
Download free
Share
Info
Max Patch, 8, Spring Creek, NC, USA
Published on
July 21, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Tiny People in a Big World
230 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Summer
88 photos
· Curated by Annaïk ANYOUZO'O BRIGNOL
Summer Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
outdoor
Coffee
69 photos
· Curated by Stef Díaz
Coffee Images
drink
cup
Related tags
Nature Images
outdoors
max patch
Mountain Images & Pictures
HD Scenery Wallpapers
mountain range
8
spring creek
nc
usa
Landscape Images & Pictures
panoramic
countryside
human
People Images & Pictures
wilderness
soil
Mountain Images & Pictures
bald mountain
Landscape Images & Pictures
Public domain images