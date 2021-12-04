Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Stephen Leonardi
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 4, 2021
Canon, EOS R5
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
california
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
California Pictures
golden gate bridge
sanfrancisco
Nature Images
outdoors
rock
HD Sky Wallpapers
Sun Images & Pictures
sunlight
sunrise
Light Backgrounds
flare
standing
HD Water Wallpapers
HD Ocean Wallpapers
sea
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Free images
Related collections
Rain
66 photos · Curated by Modo Studio
rain
HD Grey Wallpapers
drop
thanksgiving
35 photos · Curated by Megan Ryan
Thanksgiving Images
plant
Fall Images & Pictures
Glow
411 photos · Curated by Viktor Forgacs
glow
Sun Images & Pictures
outdoor