Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Stephen McFadden
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Staten Island, NY, USA
Published
on
March 31, 2021
FUJIFILM, X100V
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
staten island
ny
usa
syrup
white plate
biscuits
minmalist
HD Grey Wallpapers
bread
Food Images & Pictures
bun
confectionery
sweets
pottery
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Wanderer
118 photos
· Curated by Helga Hubermann
wanderer
outdoor
People Images & Pictures
Cycling in Cities
39 photos
· Curated by Geo Schnitz
cycling
HD City Wallpapers
bike
Superstores
113 photos
· Curated by Rita
superstore
Food Images & Pictures
Brown Backgrounds