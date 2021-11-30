Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Raimond Klavins
@raimondklavins
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Ķemeri, Юрмала, Латвия
Published
21d
ago
SONY, ILCE-7RM4A
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Cold winter landscape frozen snow swamp Kemeri Latvia
Related tags
ķemeri
юрмала
латвия
Nature Images
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
outdoors
vegetation
HD Water Wallpapers
land
ice
HD Snow Wallpapers
abies
fir
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Landscape Images & Pictures
building
conifer
urban
waterfront
Backgrounds
Related collections
Collection #146: Fujifeed
6 photos
· Curated by Fujifeed
Light Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
Sports Images
Floral Beauty
331 photos
· Curated by Chloe Urban
HD Floral Wallpapers
Flower Images
plant
The Wedding
253 photos
· Curated by Heather Dou
Wedding Backgrounds
bride
marriage