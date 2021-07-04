Go to Ricardo Gomez Angel's profile
Available for hire
Download free
gray concrete building during daytime
gray concrete building during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Chur, Switzerland
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

The complex of the Catholic Heiligkreuzkirche (Church of the Holy Cross) and the adjoining parish centre occupies a prominent position at the Masanserstrasse/Giacomettistrasse road axis in the Masans district of Chur. It was built in 1966-69 by Walter M. Förderer and is one of the most important exposed concrete religious buildings in Switzerland. Both the nave and the massive tower have a clear, tiered structure that make the building look like a large expressive sculpture. Chur Tourismus

Related collections

technic
66 photos · Curated by Markus Spiske
technic
camera
HD Grey Wallpapers
in the wild
54 photos · Curated by Chris McDonald
wild
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking