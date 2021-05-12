Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
rocknwool
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 12, 2021
Apple, iPhone 7
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
boho
blanket
knitting
knit
natural
cotton
neutral
Bohemian Pictures
clothing
apparel
human
People Images & Pictures
rug
scarf
Public domain images
Related collections
2022 Textures
61 photos · Curated by Aubrey Antles
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
backgrounds
631 photos · Curated by Shelley McDivitt
HQ Background Images
Texture Backgrounds
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Craft
5 photos · Curated by Jamie Yang
craft
knitting
crochet hook