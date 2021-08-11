Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
David Veksler
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Shanghai, China
Published
on
August 11, 2021
SONY, NEX-5
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
shanghai
china
People Images & Pictures
human
HD PC Wallpapers
HD Computer Wallpapers
electronics
sitting
HD Laptop Wallpapers
indoors
People Images & Pictures
Girls Photos & Images
female
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Collection #108: Ann Friedman
10 photos
· Curated by Ann Friedman
HD Windows Wallpapers
building
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Collection #127: Slack
10 photos
· Curated by Slack
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
Mountains
105 photos
· Curated by Elke Karin Lugert
Mountain Images & Pictures
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor