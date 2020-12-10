Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Alvan Nee
@alvannee
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
First People's Hospital Affiliated to Shanghai Jiaotong University Hepatitis Clinic, Shanghai, China
Published
9 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Gorgeous ginkgo tree
Related tags
first people's hospital affiliated to shanghai jiaotong university hepatitis clinic
shanghai
china
Tree Images & Pictures
Brown Backgrounds
ginkgo
ginkgo tree
shoot on iphone
gorgeous
Tree Images & Pictures
Winter Images & Pictures
plant
maple
tree trunk
outdoors
Nature Images
Public domain images
Related collections
Collection #39: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
Office
55 photos
· Curated by Christine Connors
office
desk
work
Unsplash Top 25: Editor’s Choice Photos of 2018 | Q1
18 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
HD City Wallpapers