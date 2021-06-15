Go to Bibhash's profile
@perventuator
Download free
lion lying on green grass during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Kenya
Published on NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5100
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Magical scenes from a safari in Kenya

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

kenya
Lion Images
mammal
wildlife
Animals Images & Pictures
savannah
african
outdoors
big
wilderness
mara
tourist
Grass Backgrounds
game
tour
prey
Jungle Backgrounds
simba
mufasa
punk
Free stock photos

Related collections

Magical
52 photos · Curated by Becca Berggren
magical
plant
field
BEAUTY FASHION
226 photos · Curated by Annaïk ANYOUZO'O BRIGNOL
fashion
shoe
leg
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking