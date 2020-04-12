Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Alessandro Venturi
@alessandroventuri
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
April 12, 2020
Canon, EOS 450D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
architecture
building
tower
clock tower
Related collections
Tiny Humans
58 photos · Curated by Danae Sunderman
human
child
HD Kids Wallpapers
Evoke
66 photos · Curated by Sophie Andreassend
evoke
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
bright-minimal
748 photos · Curated by Aleksandra Humeniuk
bright-minimal
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers