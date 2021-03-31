Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Reba Spike
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
March 31, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
A Central Asian Shepherd dog sits in a field near a butterfly.
Related tags
Dog Images & Pictures
canine
central asian shepherd
alabai
alabai dog
Butterfly Images
field
purebred
rare breed
white dog
panting dog
Cute Images & Pictures
Happy Images & Pictures
Summer Images & Pictures
adorable
smiling dog
smile
mammal
pet
Animals Images & Pictures
Free stock photos
Related collections
Of Blue
47 photos
· Curated by Jess La Tribu
HD Blue Wallpapers
outdoor
HQ Background Images
Farmland and Fields
504 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
farmland
field
farm
Be mindful of the curves and form
165 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
Flower Images
plant
blossom