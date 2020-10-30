The beautiful ancient valley of Paryan the starting point of Aab-e Tal and the relevant route of the Paryan district which leads to the beautiful scenery of Panjshir valley to the summit of Khawak. It’s worth mentionable that the provinces of Nuristan, Badakhshan, Takhar, and Baghlan are closely bordered. There are various opinions about the name of Paryan and researchers believe that the area was originally called Paryan a place in that land where everyone who went there did not come back alive. People thought that fairies would take anyone with them and yet no one knows about such a place. It is often thought to be a mythical place in the same area called (Mehr Samar) which should be either due to its permeability or lack of sufficient oxygen or the release of deadly perishable gases in the area and the people of that time believed in the existence of jinn and fairy (Pari) that the fairies would go there and take the humans with themselves; that's why the valley is called Paryan (Fairies). Paryan or Pari literally means a good-looking and beautiful creature. However, the word fairy among the people of Ariana Kabir (The Great), and the land of ancient Khorasan has been used in tales and stories. But fairies have been imaginary creatures of the popular culture of the people of this land, Afghanistan. Paryan was one of the villages related to the first part (Chahar Qariya) of Panjshir until the first half of the seventies A.H. #panjshir #afghanistan