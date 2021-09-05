Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sandra Grünewald
@elmuff
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 5, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7200
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
#balcony flower
#heliotrope
Bee Pictures & Images
balcony
#beeinthecity
#sonnenwende
#beecollectinghoney
#munichcity
Bee Pictures & Images
invertebrate
Animals Images & Pictures
insect
apidae
honey bee
plant
bumblebee
wasp
hornet
andrena
Flower Images
Free pictures
Related collections
Hiking Adventure
51 photos
· Curated by Hitsch Meyer
adventure
hiking
outdoor
School
40 photos
· Curated by Michele Yamin
school
education
Website Backgrounds
MacOS Desktop Wallpapers
172 photos
· Curated by Luke Chesser
HD Desktop Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images