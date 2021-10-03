Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Fionn Große
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Mauerpark, Gleimstraße, Berlin, Deutschland
Published
29d
ago
Apple, iPhone 13 Pro Max
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Public Dance Session in Berlin, Germany, Mauerpark in autumn 2021
Related tags
mauerpark
gleimstraße
berlin
deutschland
urban
building
HD City Wallpapers
town
People Images & Pictures
pedestrian
human
outdoors
street
road
vegetation
plant
downtown
neighborhood
path
park
Free images
Related collections
Italian summer
27 photos
· Curated by Valentina Locatelli
Summer Images & Pictures
plant
Food Images & Pictures
Top Down
75 photos
· Curated by Hitsch Meyer
outdoor
aerial view
drone view
Foggy Days
107 photos
· Curated by Lucas Gallone
foggy
Cloud Pictures & Images
fog