Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Zhou Hong
@zhouhong
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 31, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
岳麓书院
bamboo
湖南长沙
chinese architecture
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
Leaf Backgrounds
Free pictures
Related collections
SPACECAPADES
1,074 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
spacecapade
Star Images
Space Images & Pictures
WORK / ONLINE
119 photos
· Curated by Chantilly Patiño
work
HD Computer Wallpapers
electronic
Just Say "I Do"
377 photos
· Curated by Olivia Smith
Wedding Backgrounds
couple
Love Images