Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeffrey Hamilton
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
6d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
black butterfly with red, pink, and white markings
Related tags
Butterfly Images
insect
HD Black Wallpapers
invertebrate
Animals Images & Pictures
moth
Bee Pictures & Images
honey bee
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Collection #64: Lawrence Lessig
9 photos
· Curated by Lawrence Lessig
HD Green Wallpapers
HD Wood Wallpapers
plant
Architecture
78 photos
· Curated by Luca Onniboni
architecture
building
HD City Wallpapers
Shops and cafes
31 photos
· Curated by Leonie Rixon
shop
cafe
Coffee Images