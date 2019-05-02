Cold brew coffee! I believe we've got something really interesting to beat the heat! This is for all of you who really need their caffeine fix but the heat just makes a hot brew unappealing. After a couple of experiments with easily available coffee and brewing method, I and my friend arrived at something we like. Shot this with two LED bulbs in an octabox on camera right. It had to be a pouring shot to capture the mood of anticipation before we get to the brew and have it. I can just imagine the smells wafting around and the sound of coffee being poured onto clinking ice!