Go to Sander Dalhuisen's profile
@sanderdalhuisen
Download free
two men walking on street in front of traffic light
two men walking on street in front of traffic light
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Walking around Sydney Mardi Gras 2019 capturing this special event. The Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras is one of Australia’s biggest tourist drawcards, with the parade and dance party attracting many international and domestic tourists. It is New South Wales’ second-largest annual event in terms of economic impact, generating an annual income of about A$30 million for the state. The event grew from gay rights parades held annually since 1978 and has been a major help in passing the same-sex marriage legislation in Australia on 9 December 2017.

Related collections

Queer
63 photos · Curated by Michael De Silva
queer
human
pride
SoulCollage
532 photos · Curated by Daniel Williams
soulcollage
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
// SYDNEY MARDIA GRAS 2019
18 photos · Curated by Sander Dalhuisen
human
accessory
vehicle
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking