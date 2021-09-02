Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
H W
@h_w
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Banff, AB, Canada
Published
27d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
banff
ab
canada
banff national park
banff canada
goats
vegetation
plant
land
outdoors
Nature Images
road
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
Tree Images & Pictures
woodland
HD Forest Wallpapers
antelope
wildlife
slope
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Minimalism
93 photos
· Curated by Alex Holyoake
minimalism
building
HD Windows Wallpapers
Hero
81 photos
· Curated by Charbel
hero
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Shapes and Patterns
23 photos
· Curated by Vic Yin
shape
HD Pattern Wallpapers
HQ Background Images