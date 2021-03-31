Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Nubelson Fernandes
@nublson
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
March 31, 2021
Canon, EOS M50
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
minimal background
working
interior designer
minimalism photo
HD Minimalist Wallpapers
HD MacBook Wallpapers
HD Mac Wallpapers
apple laptop
plant pot
planting
work
calm
mindful
minimalistic
minimal interior
nubelsondev
inspirational art
work from home
work from anywhere
Peaceful Pictures
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Gryning
66 photos
· Curated by Joachim Medalen
gryning
Food Images & Pictures
baking
Table for Apple-Laptop
327 photos
· Curated by Martin
table
electronic
HD Laptop Wallpapers
Flex Work Expert
156 photos
· Curated by Karen Samuel
work
human
People Images & Pictures