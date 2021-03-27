Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
BiancaMarie Pătrașcu
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
March 27, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
maple
maple leaf
Free pictures
Related collections
Maker
63 photos
· Curated by Luisa Carbonelli
maker
craft
HD Art Wallpapers
Collection #110: Kate Kendall
10 photos
· Curated by Kate Kendall
collection
HD Wallpapers
HD Green Wallpapers
Buildings
75 photos
· Curated by Emanuel Musa
building
architecture
HD Windows Wallpapers